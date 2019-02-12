Nigel Farage Can't Believe George Soros Thinks The Soviet Union Break Up Was Bad

Nigel Farage reacts to an article written by George Soros, in which the billionaire financier said that the EU will "go the way of the Soviet Union".

George Soros, a backer of the People's Vote campaigner, wrote that he thought the people of Europe need to "wake up" before the EU "sleepwalks into oblivion".

The billionaire financier suggested that otherwise the EU will "go the way of the Soviet Union in 1991".

Nigel Farage called out Mr Soros, questioning what he meant by the remark.

"So if we don't all go out and vote in the European elections for a pro-EU party, the EU will disappear like the Soviet Union did?" he said.

"Well, Mr Soros. Good! I hope it does!"

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel said: "I can't believe that George Soros seems to be saying here that the break up of the Soviet Union was a bad thing.

"I find those words truly astonishing.

"Soros is completely wrong."

Writing on the Market Watch website, Mr Soros said:

"Europe is sleepwalking into oblivion, and the people of Europe need to wake up before it is too late.

"If they don’t, the European Union will go the way of the Soviet Union in 1991.

"Neither our leaders nor ordinary citizens seem to understand that we are experiencing a revolutionary moment, that the range of possibilities is very broad, and that the eventual outcome is thus highly uncertain."

