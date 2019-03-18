Nigel Farage Gives His Verdict As John Bercow Rules Out Vote On Same Brexit Deal

Nigel Farage has given his verdict on John Bercow’s Brexit vote ruling today, telling LBC he thinks a no deal moved a “little bit closer today”.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House of Commons ruled out a third vote on Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement if the motion is “substantially” the same as last time.

With just over one week until Britain is due to leave the bloc, the Prime Minister will travel to Brussels on Thursday to meet EU leaders.

But, Nigel warned the EU was not going to budge.

Nigel Farage gave his reaction to John Bercow's Brexit ruling on Monday. Picture: LBC/PA

“Thursday night suddenly becomes an enormous event,” he said.

“It seems to me that Mrs May has got to try and extract some massive concession from them.

“The treaty is now bound, it’s got a pretty cover, as far as they’re concerned, it’s done and dusted - there are not going to be any concessions from Brussels on Thursday night, forget it!”

Summing up Monday’s events, he finished: “I think a no-deal Brexit came a little bit closer today, I still think, despite what I just said, extension is most likely - I just wonder at what price it will come.”

