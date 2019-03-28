Nigel Farage Goes Through Friday’s Brexit Vote Line By Line

Nigel Farage went through the Brexit motion MPs will vote on Friday, before admitting: “I’ve never seen anything like it in all my life!”

The Government has confirmed MPs will vote on part of Theresa May’s deal tomorrow, but not the political declaration.

It covers the Irish backstop, the £39bn divorce bill and rights of citizens.

Nigel Farage decided to go through tomorrow's Brexit motion line by line. Picture: LBC

- What is the Withdrawal Agreement?

But, tomorrow's Commons showdown will not be the third “meaningful vote" because it doesn’t include the UK-EU future relationship.

Nigel had a copy of the motion MPs will debate and vote on - so decided to read it out.

And when he got to the end of it, he simply chucked it in the air and said: “You couldn’t invent it could you?

"You could not invent it.

After getting through the lengthy document, he chucked it in the air. Picture: LBC

“They wonder why the public are getting sick to death of the way Parliament is handling this process.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in all my life.”

Watch the hilarious moment above…