Nigel Farage: History Won't Look Kindly On David Cameron

David Cameron saying he wouldn't rule out a second referendum "won't help him in the eyes of history," said Nigel Farage, outraged at the former Prime Minister's change of heart.

“This guy explicitly set out the referendum in terms: we’re gonna be the heart of the single market or leave altogether. He told us in this document that came round to every house that the result would be respected.

He told us again and again no referendum, no second chances.”

Nigel then played out David Cameron’s exclusive LBC interview with Nick Ferrari, where the former Prime Minister said "We are stuck, we’ve been stuck for three years and if you think about it, if this deal doesn’t go through there are only three other options.

Nigel Farage: History Won't Look Kindly On David Cameron. Picture: LBC

"You have to find another deal or you have to have a general election to see if they can change the arithmetic or you have to have a second referendum and I don’t think we should be now ruling things out. Let’s hope that Boris gets his deal."

When asked if he wouldn't rule out a second referendum, he insisted: "I don’t think you can because we can’t go on being stuck.

Nigel then played out a former speech from David Cameron in 2016 where he pledged to give the public a referendum “to stay in the EU on new terms or to come out altogether.”

“So he has changed his mind,” said Nigel, “and I don’t think it’s going to help him in the eyes of history.”