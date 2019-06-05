Nigel Farage Is "Astonished" Eu Companies Can Bid On NHS Contracts But American Ones Can't

Speaking on the Nigel Farage Show the Brexit Party leader revealed he had spoken to US President Donald Trump about the NHS as well as other Brexit issues.

During a state visit to the United Kingdom US President Donald Trump met with Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

Mr Farage was tight lipped as to the exact details of his conversation with the American President, but he did reveal that the US President "absolutely" believes in Brexit.

On the subject of a trade deal, Nigel said that the impression he got was that the British side "hadn't done very much at all."

Moving on to debate around the NHS, which President Trump said was "on the table," Nigel said he was "astonished" that European companies can bid for NHS contracts, and buy our "gas, electricity and water, and much of our infrastructure."

But on Wednesday, the US president rowed back on this comments, on ITV's Good Morning Britain he said: "I don't see it being on the table."