Nigel Farage Backs A Longer Delay To Brexit Over Theresa May’s Deal

26 March 2019, 19:04

Nigel Farage has revealed he’d rather see a longer delay to Brexit over Theresa May’s deal going through.

Speaking from the EU Parliament in Strasbourg, the LBC presenter said he’d regrettably prefer a further delay to Article 50 if a no-deal Brexit is no longer an option.

“An extension is better than this treaty,” he said. “It pains me to say that, but I do actually believe it.”

His remarks echo those of the DUP’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson.

Nigel Farage said a delay to Brexit is better than Theresa May's deal. Picture: PA/LBC

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Wilson branded the PM’s agreement “toxic”, adding that a one-year extension would be better than MPs approving it.

And tonight, Nigel agreed.

“I would prefer an extension,” he said

“It gives us a chance to press the reset button, it gives us the chance to get a new pro-Brexit Prime Minister.

“It gives us a chance to completely change the entire negotiations with Brussels so we can go back to seeking just a free trade deal and nothing else.”

He added: “It would give us the chance, if that Prime Minister couldn’t get far with Brussels, they could hold a general election.

“Just look at the polling, if they held a general election and went for a clean break, they’d win and we’d be out.”

