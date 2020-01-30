Nigel Farage on Huawei: "Our government has been bought with Chinese money"

"Our government has been bought with Chinese money," said Nigel Farage after Boris Johnson agreed to give Huawei a role in the construction of the UK's 5G network.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told LBC that the US administration urged the UK government to use other suppliers over concerns for national security due to Huawei's connections to the Chinese government.

Nigel reflected on the Prime Minister's decision and looked to the high ranking people on the UK advisory board to Huawei.

"We see former senior CBI people, we see former senior civil servants, we see former bosses of big companies who have been ennobled," he said, "and, let's face it, David Cameron is an official interlocutor between the British and Chinese governments."

"I think our political establishment's been bought with Chinese money."

The caller Charlotte agreed and said this is why she "has no faith in Boris at all" after making this "absolutely dreadful" decision.

"I don't see how it is going to benefit any of us," she said, "it's all a crock of lies from start to finish...I'd rather side with Donald Trump."