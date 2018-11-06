Nigel Farage Rails Against Emmanuel Macron’s Call For A European Army

As Emmanuel Macron called for a “true European army” to defend itself against Russia and even the US, Nigel Farage issued this response.

The French president has once again been on the push for a joint EU military force.

This time he told a radio station: “We have to protect ourselves with respect to China, Russia and even the United States of America”.

"We need a Europe which defends itself better alone, without just depending on the United States," Mr Macron added.

But, Nigel issued a warning about the lack of debate around the issue - and why he is absolutely against it.

