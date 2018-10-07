Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage hits out at Bob Geldof's "hysterical" open letter to Theresa May that calls for Brexit to be stopped.

The open letter, signed by some of Britain's biggest musicians, warn of the threat Brexit poses to the UK music industry.

Sir Bob Geldof wrote the letter, which claims Brexit will damage copyright legislation, royalty collection, record sales, and concert tours.

But Nigel Farage, who famously clashed with Sir Geldof on the Thames during the referendum, was critical of the letter.

"It's hysterical scare stories like this, that Sir Bob Geldof is putting out, that I think is actually hardening the view of those who voted Brexit, or those who respect the result of Brexit," he said.

