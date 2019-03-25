Nigel Farage Vs Remainer Who Accuses Him Of “Whinging” About Brexit

Nigel Farage did battle with this Remain-supporting LBC caller who accused him of constantly "whinging" about Brexit.

Jackie in Midhurst said she phoned Nigel because she was becoming “angrier and angrier” with his “negativity”.

She also accused those who supported his position of being “blinkered”.

“All you seem to do, every single night without fail, is whinge about what everybody else is doing wrong,” Jackie said.

“When are you going to offer something positive because you don’t?”

Nigel hit back: “We’ll leave at 11pm on Friday of this week and we will be, in a very short space of time, a lot better off in every respect than we are now. I can’t think of anything more liberating.”

He added: “I want an independent United Kingdom.”

