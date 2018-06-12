Farage Rows With Caller Who Brands His Optimism Over Trump-Kim Summit "Ridiculous"

Nigel Farage found himself embroiled in a heated row with a caller who instantly dismissed his optimism over the historic Trump-Kim summit.

The US President met with Kim Jong Un in Singapore in a highly anticipated meeting that made headlines around the world.

The pair signed a joint letter committing to the denuclearisation of North Korea.

Nigel welcomed the monumental occasion, but his excitement at the prospect of the world becoming a safer place was dismissed as “ridiculous” by Linda.

Picture: LBC

The caller from Liverpool said: “You were excited by a photo opportunity for Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un?”

“That’s ridiculous… if you let me get a word in Nigel, I do find you quite entertaining I think you should be on the stage.”

“All the presidents have had a choice to meet [Kim Jong Un] but they have refused.”

As the call continued, Nigel tried his best to convince Linda to be more optimistic - but the caller kept talking over him.

This led the LBC presenter to say: “If you don’t want to play that’s fine, we’ll move onto somebody else.”

Watch the moment above.