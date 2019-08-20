Nigel Farage Shocked By Increase In Assaults On Police

Nigel Farage said the rise in violent crime against police was "astonishing" and it is "horrendous the way in which law and order is breaking down, right across this country."

As the national conversation focuses on a decision made by the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire police, Nick Adderley, to give a Taser to every officer who wants one Nigel Farage said he thought we would see much more of this.

The move follows a string of violent incidents against police officers, including the death of PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire on Thursday night.

Nigel said Northamptonshire Police has suffered a "50% increase in attacks on police officers, in just the last two years."

Branding the increased in violence against police as "astonishing," Nigel said it was "horrendous the way in which law and order is breaking down, right across this country."

He said he had been advocating for the routine arming of officers with Tasers for the last two years.

Nigel Farage was speaking about equipping more police with taser. Picture: LBC

Nigel said he thought "all of our police need to be armed to some degree," he went on to promise that Northamptonshire would "not be the last police force making that decision."

Recalling the London Bridge terror attack, Nigel said he could not get the "thought of those terrorist" and that "very very brave police officer, confronting machete wielding terrorists with a truncheon."

"Frankly, had he had a taser," Nigel said, "he would have stopped those barbarians going in to Borough Market and killing more people."

