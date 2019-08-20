The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show is live from at 6pm and you can watch it here.

On the day the European Council president has dismissed Boris Johnson's written request for the backstop to be scrapped from the EU withdrawal agreement, Nigel Farage takes your calls.

Earlier, Donald Tusk tweeted that those who were against the arrangement, designed to avoid a hard Irish border, were "not proposing realistic alternatives".

Get involved in today's debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

Yesterday Nigel received his new British passport, without 'European Union' wording on the front and he could not have been happier.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 6-7pm and Sunday from 10am.