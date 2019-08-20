The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

20 August 2019, 13:47 | Updated: 20 August 2019, 14:00

The Nigel Farage Show is live from at 6pm and you can watch it here.

On the day the European Council president has dismissed Boris Johnson's written request for the backstop to be scrapped from the EU withdrawal agreement, Nigel Farage takes your calls.

Earlier, Donald Tusk tweeted that those who were against the arrangement, designed to avoid a hard Irish border, were "not proposing realistic alternatives".

Get involved in today's debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

Yesterday Nigel received his new British passport, without 'European Union' wording on the front and he could not have been happier.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 6-7pm and Sunday from 10am.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call