Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER

Nigel Farage received a call from one of the angriest Remainers ever to phone LBC, and listeners absolutely loved it.

Charles became so irate during the conversation, Nigel had to intervene by saying: “You sound so angry, you’re not even in control really are you?”

The bizarre confrontation was sparked after the government published its long-awaited papers on the impact of a no-deal Brexit on the UK.

Nigel Farage. Picture: LBC

The 24 "technical notices" include warnings that card payments in Europe could be subject to higher fees, and British ex-pats could lose access to financial services.

Caller Charles predicted that 500,000 jobs would be lost, and then proceeded to shout down the phone at Nigel.

At one point he yelled: “If the whole country goes down, if the British economy goes down the drain you don’t have anything - do you understand economics?”

Charles on #LBC has lost it. — Rich (@Notnumbyet) August 23, 2018

But, Nigel had a booming response ready, quipping: “Let’s fly the European Union flag on every building.

“Lets get rid of the Queen, lets put Juncker in charge and abolish elections forever!”

LBC listeners loved the exchange with many instantly taking to social media.

Watch it unfold above.