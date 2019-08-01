Nigel Farage: "There Is Not Going To Be A Hard Border In Northern Ireland"

Nigel Farage tells LBC he doesn't think there will be a hard border in Northern Ireland and there is no need to check goods going into the Republic.

When a lister text in to Nigel Farage to say he was "risking peace in Ireland" because of his pursuit of Brexit, Nigel had an instant reply.

"There is not going to be a hard border in Norther Ireland," he went on to say there wouldn't be "soldiers and checkpoints."

He said the only difference if the UK left the EU on WTO terms would be "some tariffs to pay."

"The idea that we'd have to stop goods coming into the Republic, to check they weren't substandard."

Nigel said the UK is not a third world country, he said "we start on day one with absolutely parallel regulations.

Nigel admitted he did worry if there was a "border poll" that could be a "genuine risk to peace."

