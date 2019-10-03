Nigel Farage Tells Remain MPs How To Stop Brexit

"You're running out of time to stop Brexit", Nigel Farage warns Remain MPs, advising them to agree on a leader.

"This week there have been an endless series of meetings going on inside the Palace of Westminster. and around it, and very little noise coming from the Lib Dems or the Labour Party."

"The reason is they simply cannot agree who the interim leader should be as Jeremy Corbyn cannot get the support of the 21 booted out Tories because he's seen to be a Marxist, and other things.

"And the Lib Dems won't go with it because they don't want Corbyn to be in Downing Street and maybe not to look as dangerous as some thought he would be."

"They just can't agree. Margaret Beckett's name's been put forward, Ken Clarke is wandering around the place doing up his tie, but he doesn't seem to work, and they can't agree on anybody."

Nigel Farage: Remain MPs can't agree who the interim leader should be as Jeremy Corbyn can't get the support of the 21 booted out Tories. Picture: PA

Nigel warned: "Time for them is running out. If you're a Remainer, here's your fear: Boris goes on the 17th October, gets one or more of the EU countries to veto extension.

"Then Boris comes back to the House of Commons and says 'it's Mrs May's treaty with a couple of tweaks or we leave with no deal.'

"I think if Boris did that, it would have catastrophic consequences for the Conservative party in terms of division, but there would be a form of Brexit. Not a very good one, but a form of Brexit.

"If you want to stop Brexit completely from happening, you don't want to take that chance.

"So Parliament is going to be prorogued on Tuesday, of they're going to put in place an alternative prime minister ahead of that summit, Monday is their deadline. As of yet, they can't agree on anything or anyone."