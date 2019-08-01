Nigel Farage Warns UK Could Be In EU Until 2021

Watch Nigel Farage's stark warning that with Boris Johnson as Prime Minister the UK could be in the EU until 2021

When the Prime Minister said leaving the customs union and single market would happen over the "course of the next couple of years," Nigel Farage gave LBC his instant reaction.

"The next couple of years, you said 31st of October do or die."

Nigel said it was Boris's "first watering down" of "everything Boris said."

He said it was "effectively" a transition or implementation period.

Warning that "under Boris" the UK could "still be in the single market, still be in the customs union, unable to negotiate any trade deals.

"No doubt paying over, far more, than £39bn. And we could still be in the EU in 2021."

