Nigel Farage's Brexit Analogy Is Perfect For Independence Day

On America's Independence Day, Nigel Farage has the perfect Brexit analogy.

After Ann Widdecombe was criticised for a speech in the European Parliament, Nigel Farage revealed why Ann Widdecombe was able to speak in the debate.

The Brexit Party MEP was making her first address in Strasbourg and discussing how the UK has made the right choice to leave the EU.

Nigel said he was "sitting next to her and laughing" adding that Mrs Widdecombe is "very forthright."

But with it being July the 4th, Nigel had a comment to make on independence: "243 years ago today, a population on the Western fringe of a union decided they were not being properly represented.

"So, they tried to get a voice, they were ignored, in the end there was an attempt militarily to put them down. Do you know what they did? They took control of their own futures and they left the union... Without a deal."

Nigel said they went on to "dominate the world" as the richest and most powerful country in the world. He said: "Today is, of course, July the 4th it's America's Independence Day."

"You see, you actually can become independent and do pretty well."

