Nigel Farage's Instant Reaction To Boris Johnson's Speech

Watch Nigel Farage's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's impassioned speech in the House of Commons.

Nigel said: "I have to say my initial impression of all of this is despite the dramatic Supreme Court ruling, despite Boris Johnson flying back from New York and all those dramatic pictures of him coming through the suburbs, and the noise and the hubbub earlier of Attorney General Geoffey Cox and Barry Sherman shouting at each other and the whole thing's a disgrace...

"Having listened to Boris Johnson, and having listened to quite a bit of Jeremy Corbyn's speech, my impression is that absolutely nothing has changed whatsoever.

"Boris Johnson has said he thinks there ought to be an election and that if the opposition really disagree with him, they should bring a motion of confidence.

"Jeremy Corbyn has said that Boris Johnson should resign, but there's no sign at all that he's going to put forward a motion of confidence. Am I right, has nothing changed?"

Jeremy Corbyn did not put forward a motion of confidence. Picture: PA

"You are right, Nigel, nothing has changed," said LBC political editor Theo Usherwood, "Jeremy Corbyn is not going to put forward a motion of confidence."

Theo continued: "Interesting though that when the Prime Minister was goading Corbyn, he gave that opportunity to other minority parties and said government would accept a motion of confidence from the Lib Dems and SNP if they want to put it in to the House of Commons.

"Under Parliamentary rules, he's only bound to accept a motion of confidence from the leader of the opposition. He doesn't have to accept it from Jo Swinson or Ian Blackford."

Watch the reaction above.