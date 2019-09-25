WATCH: The Return Of Parliament With James O'Brien's Live Commentary

Parliament resumed following the Supreme Court ruling - this is what happened, along with James O'Brien's live commentary.

Joanna Cherry, one of the people who brought the court case to the Supreme Court, was allowed an urgent question to be answered by Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

James played the audio from the Commons live on his show, but added his own additional commentary - and the listeners loved it.

At one point, following John Redwood's question, James commented: "A question of quite spectacular bone-headedness there by John Redwood. Well done!"

Things got really fiery following Rory Stewart's question to Mr Cox, when he launched into a remarkable rant at the "cowards" of Labour who refused to allow a General Election.

In his booming voice, he bellowed: "Twice they have been asked to let the electorate decide upon whether they should continue to sit in their seats while they block 17.4million people's votes.

"This parliament is a disgrace.

"They could vote no confidence at any time, but they are too cowardly.

"They could agree to a motion to allow this house to dissolve, but they are too cowardly.

"This parliament should have the courage to face the electorate. But it won't because so many of them are really all about preventing us leaving the European Union at all.

"But the time is coming, the time is coming when even these turkeys won't be able to prevent Christmas."