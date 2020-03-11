Nigel Farage's reaction to the Budget 2020

By Fiona Jones

This was Nigel Farage's reaction to the Conservatives' Budget 2020.

Nigel said he thought Chancellor Rishi Sunak was "very professional" in his delivery of the Budget today to the House of Commons.

"He clearly is a very impressive political operator," he reflected, "I think my view is he did as much as he could in this Budget.

However Nigel admitted that he doesn't think any government could cushion us against what could be quite a big economic shutdown due to the coronavirus.

