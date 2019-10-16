Nigel Farage's Reaction To The Idea Of A Brexit Extension

"Anybody that thinks that we're nearing the final phase of Brexit hasn't got a clue. How many more times are the public supposed to put up with a can being kick down the road?" said an exasperated Nigel Farage.

"I think personally the an extension would be the best outcome simply because this has been rushed through and I think it's been rushed through by a Conservative government in a desperate attempt not to lose face because of the 31st October deadline," said the caller Frank.

"They must have felt very confident that they would succeed in doing it in such a short timeframe. But of course they haven't taken on board the DUP and I have a feeling the DUP by rock the boat before the end of all this."

Nigel replied: "Just an observation, Frank. You talk about it being rushed through - it's been three and a half years."

"The final phase of it, or we like to believe the final phase of it, has been rushed through hasn't it? I mean Theresa May - 108 times she said March 29th we'll be leaving."

Nigel exclaimed: "And how many times has Boris said 31st October - about 5000?"

The caller: Theresa May said there'd be a 29th March deadline about 180 times. Picture: PA

"I would say it's at least double!" replied Frank.

"Let me say this to you. Anybody that thinks that we're nearing the final phase of this hasn't got a clue. Because if we do sign up to this new treaty, then that is just the beginning.

"We will have done the easy bit. The Withdrawal Agreement will prove to have been the easy bit. The hard bit will be being subject to their rules and their judgments, negotiating the rest of it."

"Frank, when do you say an extension, I mean, how many more times are the public supposed to put up with a can being kick down the road?"