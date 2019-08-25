Nigel Farage Responds To Philip Hammond's Letter To Boris Johnson Over No-Deal Documents

Nigel Farage gives his response to former Chancellor Philip Hammond's letter to Boris Johnson that claimed leaked documents on no-deal preparations came from his government.

The former Chancellor Philip Hammond wrote to the Prime Minister to say a leaked document on Operation Yellowhammer was dated after Theresa May resigned from Downing Street, meaning it had come from his government.

The documents on preparations for no-deal Brexit include predictions of food shortages, tensions in Northern Ireland and issues with citizenship.

But amid speculation the leak came from within Theresa May's Cabinet, Philip Hammond has claimed the document was dated in August 2019.

In response to the letter, Nigel Farage said the former Chancellor would "do whatever he can" to stop Brexit from happening.

Speaking on his LBC show, the Brexit Party leader said: "How can we take a Conservative Party seriously that says it now wants to be the Brexit party when people like Philip Hammond or its representatives will be standing for it in a general election."

Nigel Farage said voters will struggle to back the Tories after Philip Hammond blamed recent no-deal leaks on Boris Johnson's government. Picture: LBC / PA / Getty

Nigel said: "I would say this to Boris Johnson, you want voters to trust the Conservative Party - the same Conservative Party that's so badly let us down over the course of the last three years.

"All the while people like Philip Hammond are standing as candidates for you and sit in the Commons as representatives.

"Don't be surprised that we have a problem in trusting the Conservative Party."

Watch in full above.