Leaked No-Deal Documents Dated During Boris Johnson's Government, Says Philip Hammond

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

The former Chancellor Philip Hammond has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say a leaked document on Operation Yellowhammer was dated after Theresa May resigned from Downing Street.

Leaked documents on preparations for no-deal Brexit was dated August 2019 and so could not have been leaked by Theresa May's government, says Philip Hammond.

The former Chancellor wrote that according to the media, a Number 10 source had briefed the dossier was "deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence decisions with EU leaders".

He said: "The clear implication was that a Minister in the last government has retained, and then leaked, a copy of this document. The media has speculated accordingly on the source of this document."

