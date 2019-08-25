Leaked No-Deal Documents Dated During Boris Johnson's Government, Says Philip Hammond

25 August 2019, 11:31 | Updated: 25 August 2019, 11:36

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

The former Chancellor Philip Hammond has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to say a leaked document on Operation Yellowhammer was dated after Theresa May resigned from Downing Street.

Leaked documents on preparations for no-deal Brexit was dated August 2019 and so could not have been leaked by Theresa May's government, says Philip Hammond.

The former Chancellor wrote that according to the media, a Number 10 source had briefed the dossier was "deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence decisions with EU leaders".

He said: "The clear implication was that a Minister in the last government has retained, and then leaked, a copy of this document. The media has speculated accordingly on the source of this document."

More to follow...

Comments

Loading...

Latest News

UK weather: August bank holiday record broken as temperature hits 31.6C

Two dead after light aircraft crashes into field near Henley-on-Thames

Hong Kong protests: Police use water cannon for first time against demonstrators

Child among 22 migrants rescued from Channel by French authorities

Five Britons arrested and 100kg of drugs confiscated in Malaga

The News Explained

Anti-Brexit billboards on the northern side of the border between Newry in Northern Ireland and Dundalk in the Republic of Ireland.

What Is The Northern Irish Backstop And How Does Brexit Affect The Border?
Boris Johnson could be relegated to the Opposition Benches if a government of national unity was formed.

What Is A Government Of National Unity And Who Could Lead It?
The UK Houses of Parliament

What Is A Vote Of No Confidence? And What Could It Mean For Boris Johnson?
The US Department of Agriculture estimate feral hogs cause $1.5bn in damage nationwide every year.

Why is "30-50 Feral Hogs" Trending? Everything You Need To Know
President Trump makes remarks on the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio

Donald Trump Names Wrong City In National Address Following Weekend Mass Shootings