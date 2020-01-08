Prince Harry and Meghan: royal correspondent questions their announcement

Nigel Farage discusses Prince Harry and Meghan with a royal correspondent after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will step back as "senior" royals.

Evening Standard royal correspondent Robert Jobson said of the news, "I thought something might happen. The question now is how is it going to happen and who's going to pay for it?"

Mr Jobson said this is unheard of and "in a way" would be a form of self-imposed exile for Prince Harry. He questioned how security will be paid for and is unsure how the public will take this plan.

The pair have said they're planning to share their time between the UK and North America and issued the below statement.

The royal correspondent questioned if the public will be paying for the pair's security. Picture: PA

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

"We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

"It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

"This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

