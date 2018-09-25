Keeping Remain On The Table Is Labour’s Biggest Mistake In Decades: Farage

25 September 2018, 20:40

Refusing to rule out Remain as an option in any second referendum is Labour’s biggest mistake in decades, Nigel Farage has declared.

The Ukip MEP and LBC presenter said the party had now left Theresa May with an “open goal”.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer announced on Tuesday “nobody is ruling out Remain as an option”.

He has since been backed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Nigel Farage warns Labour over second referendum
Nigel Farage warns Labour over second referendum. Picture: LBC

A motion which puts a second referendum behind a call for a general election was backed by delegates at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.

But, Nigel warned the party was making a big error.

He said: “I tell you what it's going to do them a huge amount of harm in the country.

“I think this is perhaps the biggest mistake Labour have made for decades in terms of misjudging their own voters.”

