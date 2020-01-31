Remainer gives heartfelt apology to Nigel Farage

In a remarkable moment, this Remainer apologised to Nigel Farage for the "way Remainers behaved" after the 2016 referendum and said he was "full of contrition."

Brian said he was feeling "full of contrition" and wanted to apologise.

"I was a very vocal Remainer and even People's Vote campaigner for a long time," he said, "and I believe it is time for us to turn over a new leaf.

"For that to happen I do believe that Remainers like myself need to step up to the plate and express full contrition for the way we behaved post-2016."

Nigel thanked Brian for coming on and partaking in this "remarkable" phone call.

"What was it that referendum result that made you so angry that you wanted to try and overturn it?" asked Nigel.

"I acted like a plum," said Brian, "do I still love Europe? Yes. Do I still think that maybe you're a bit of a Trump sycophant that slightly resembles Kermit the Frog? Yes. But am I sorry for the way I acted? Yep."

Nigel laughed saying he wouldn't respond to the personal hit because the "cause of unifying the country was so great."