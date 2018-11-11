Remembrance Sunday: The Extremely Moving Poem Written By Talented 11-Year-Old

'Still Remembered, Never Forgotten' by Nicole Zheng won 1st prize in the Royal British Legion's WW1 centenary poetry competition.

The poem was heard during the Nigel Farage show on @LBC on Remembrance Sunday.

It was read by the school girl who had written it and won 1st prize in the 9-11 year-old category of the 'Thank You' competition.

Listeners praised the poem which contained poignant lines including -

"The lush, red poppies,

That grow in the field,

Are a symbol of sacrifice,

Of those who didn’t yield."

Listen to the reading of the poem below...