Remembrance Sunday: The Extremely Moving Poem Written By Talented 11-Year-Old
11 November 2018, 13:31 | Updated: 11 November 2018, 14:56
'Still Remembered, Never Forgotten' by Nicole Zheng won 1st prize in the Royal British Legion's WW1 centenary poetry competition.
The poem was heard during the Nigel Farage show on @LBC on Remembrance Sunday.
It was read by the school girl who had written it and won 1st prize in the 9-11 year-old category of the 'Thank You' competition.
Listeners praised the poem which contained poignant lines including -
"The lush, red poppies,
That grow in the field,
Are a symbol of sacrifice,
Of those who didn’t yield."
