Remembrance Sunday: The Extremely Moving Poem Written By Talented 11-Year-Old

11 November 2018, 13:31 | Updated: 11 November 2018, 14:56

'Still Remembered, Never Forgotten' by Nicole Zheng won 1st prize in the Royal British Legion's WW1 centenary poetry competition.

The poem was heard during the Nigel Farage show on @LBC on Remembrance Sunday.

It was read by the school girl who had written it and won 1st prize in the 9-11 year-old category of the 'Thank You' competition.

Listeners praised the poem which contained poignant lines including -

"The lush, red poppies,
That grow in the field,
Are a symbol of sacrifice,
Of those who didn’t yield."

Listen to the reading of the poem below...

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Nigel Farage thinks Boris Johnson is now more likely to be Tory leader

Boris Now More Likely To Be Tory Leader After Burka Remarks: Farage
Nigel Farage was broadcasting from Washington DC

School Friend Of Jihadi John Tells Farage: Isis Brits Must Face Death Penalty
Farage Obama

Thank You Obama, We Couldn’t Have Got Brexit Without You: Farage
Nigel Farage Donald Trump

“He’s A Dirty Rat!” Caller Stuns Nigel Farage With Huge Anti-Trump Rant
Nigel Farage

Blue Passports Are Returning After Brexit And Nigel Farage Couldn’t Be Happier