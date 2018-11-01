Nigel Farage's Fiery Response To Leave.EU Investigation

Nigel pointed out the "perfect" timing of the investigation given that there will be a critical commons vote on Brexit within the next couple of months.

Nigel gave his response to the news that Leave.EU is among the pro-Brexit bodies being investigated by the NCA over suspected electoral law offences during referendum.

"Any thought that the electoral commission are neutral in what they do is, I think, completely thrown out of the window by looking at the composition of the them, of the 10 people who are on that board. I mean four of them have very very publicly given their pro-remain views and the rest are all part of the pro-EU establishment", he said

Nigel pointed out that he has had his battles with the electoral commission, claiming that they tried to close UKIP down as a political force while ignoring donations to the liberal democrats.

"I've no doubt they've done this to Leave.EU. I've no doubt, in the next few days, you'll see the same thing said about Vote Leave", Nigel continued.

"It'll be used everywhere that we have to nullify the referendum result because they may have done something wrong. I very much doubt it, but we will see".