Nigel Farage's Shock Support For Theresa May Over Blair's "Offensive" Brexit Remarks

Nigel Farage hits out at Tony Blair for his "offensive meddling" in Brexit.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair said Theresa May should "switch course" and back a second referendum because of deadlock in parliament.

And in response, Mrs May accused Tony Blair of "seeking to undermine" the UK's negotiation with the European Union.

But in a rare state of agreement, Nigel Farage said he supports the Prime Minister.

"Tony Blair is the colluder in chief," he said. "He has spent much of the time going back and forth meeting Mr Banier, meeting other heads of state, meeting other European commissioners, and he is absolutely dead set on keeping us part of the European Union."

Nigel Farage supports Theresa May's criticism of Tony Blair, who has called for a second Brexit referendum. Picture: LBC / PA

"He is the ultimate globalist.

"He at one point of course himself wanted to become president of the European Union.

"I think his constant meddling is offensive in every way.

"But perhaps he is in fact in many ways the great card, could say trump card, of the leavers. If we are forced into a second referendum and if it's seen that Blair is one of those people that has pushed us there, that will help the Leave vote again.

"For once folks I am going to take 100% and support Mrs May on this.

"When you're the government and you're doing a job of negotiation, whatever your own intentions are, you shouldn't be undermined by your own side."