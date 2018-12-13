The Nigel Farage Show Live From Brussels: Watch Here

Nigel Farage is live from Brussels and you can watch the show here from 6pm.

It’s as Theresa May attended an EU summit after surviving a vote of confidence in her leadership last night.

She says she wants to get new assurances from the EU over her Irish backstop plan.

You can get involved in tonight’s debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

Tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC or text 84850.

The Nigel Farage Show: Exclusively on LBC.