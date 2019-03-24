Nigel Farage: Theresa May Has One Last Chance To Make Brexit Right

Nigel Farage has given Theresa May one last chance to deliver Brexit on time, calling for the Prime Minister to not change the legislation that would support the Article 50 extension.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said that there was still scope for the UK to leave the European Union on the original leaving date of March 29th - despite the EU granting permission to extend Article 50 into April.

At the European Council last week, Theresa May accepted the conditional extension to May 22nd provided she can get her Withdrawal Agreement passed through Parliament.

And in the likely chance it is rejected a third time, or if she choses not to bring a third vote on her deal, then the UK's departure date sets to be April 12th.

Nigel Farage in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

The MEP said: "I have to say, she has one last chance with me.

"If she keeps the legislation in place we would still leave at 11pm this coming Friday.

"But overall, the whole thing has been a catastrophic failure of leadership."