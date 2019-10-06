This Is What Nigel Farage Would Do If He Was In Boris Johnson's Position

6 October 2019, 14:39

Someone texted in to ask what Nigel Farage would do if he was in Boris Johnson's position and constrained by the Benn Act. This is his answer.

Tina texted in and said: "Nigel, look, you know, he's been blocked on every side. He's had a law passed specifically against him. Everything has been done to box him in. So, what would you do if you were in his position?"

Nigel answered: "I think if I was in Boris' position, realising the fix that I'm in, I think the only thing to do is to come to Parliament every single day and say that this Government cannot function with this Parliament and we need a general election.

"I'd call for it every single day because this Parliament isn't working.

"There is even talk, rumours, that maybe the Government will just exit Parliament and just not turn up to Parliament until there's a general election.

"Whether that's the right course of action, it may be seen by some to be walking away from the job given that there are other things going on every day like running public services etc.

But I do think he's got to do everything he can to expose Labour and the Liberal Democrats. Thank you, David Cameron, thank you, Nick Clegg, for leaving us with this crackpot piece of legislation - the Fixed Terms Parliament Act."

