This Remain Supporting Brexit Call To Nigel Farage Took A Bizarre Turn

This Remain-supporting caller hit Nigel with a pun straight out of Great Expectations, and then delivered a bizarre Brexit analogy which called for a referendum on football.

When Nigel Farage asked caller, Liz, if she thought Boris Johnson was "making progress" with Brexit, her immediate answer was no.

She said there was no progress with the backstop as it was "there for a reason" which is "to protect the island or Ireland and the single market, and there is no getting out of the backstop unless England goes it alone."

After playing a clip of French President Emmanuel Macron, who said "what Michel Barnier has negotiated can be amended," Nigel suggested that the leaders of Germany and France were playing "good cop, bad cop."

Liz wasn't having that though, shouting "Nige, Nige, what's an amendment?" She asked if they would just "change a word on it."

"Isn't that all that Boris is asking for," Nigel said.

The caller said we would see what happened when it was presented to Parliament and then we would see what all the "likes of Francois and the raving looneys do about it."

She said the "basic truth of the matter is the best deal is remaining," Which Nigel did not agree with.

Nigel asked Liz which she would prefer, as a Remainer, a withdrawal agreement, or a "clean break Brexit."

Liz's answer was that she would prefer to remain, but Nigel pointed out that option was not "on the table."

She said he wanted to remain, and would not accept anything else. Nigel quipped he wanted to "win the 100 meters at the next Olympics, but it isn't going to happen."

Glibly, Liz said "Nige, we can revoke, we can have another vote, why should we not have another vote?"

Addressing the mandate the caller said it was "over three years old, it's more mouldier than Ms Havisham's bedroom."

Delivering an analogy, the remain caller said she told somebody that she didn't like football, "so why don't we have a referendum to leave football."

Nigel gave her his instant reaction to that..

