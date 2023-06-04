Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

4 June 2023, 21:42 | Updated: 4 June 2023, 21:56

Caller tells asylum seekers to 'jog on'

By Abbie Reynolds

This caller says she is 'incensed' by asylum seekers who complained about sleeping four to a room made for two.

Talking to Rachel Johnson, caller Fiona said: "I am absolutely incensed...I'm ex-army and in 1985 I was fortunate to live in Milbank barracks beside the Tate Gallery. The men lived four to a room."

Listen to Rachel Johnson's Difficult Women podcast on Global Player.

To deter migrants from seeking asylum in the UK, the caller suggested: "They need to be sat down and watch videos of our own people living in tents in theatre land, we need to impress upon them that we are a small island, we don't have what they want!

"So do you know what? Sign a form, jog on, off you go, go home."

This comes after approximately 40 migrants refused an offer to stay in Pimlico hotel, The Comfort Inn after they were asked to sleep “four people in a room” made for two on Wednesday.

The scene outside the Comfort Inn hotel where the Home Office reportedly asked a group of refugees to be accommodated four to a room
The scene outside the Comfort Inn hotel where the Home Office reportedly asked a group of refugees to be accommodated four to a room. Picture: alamy

"Housing asylum seekers in hotels to start with is a pull factor, not a push factor," Rachel said agreeing with the caller, "it is not going to be a deterrent telling them that they are sleeping four to a room".

The caller went on to question the cleanliness of migrants: "When I came home to Epping in Essex I passed the Post House Hotel, the windows are hanging off. I Imagine the filth these people are living in.

"And I say that, and I am not going to apologise for what I am going to tell you now, they come from these countries where they don't keep things clean."

Another caller told Rachel that asylum seekers should not have the "audacity" to complain about sharing hotel rooms.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Asylum seekers should not have the 'audacity' to complain about sharing hotel rooms, caller says

