'Net zero will not happen overnight' says PM's climate spokeswoman

14 November 2021, 20:48

Rachel Johnson interviewed Allegra Stratton on LBC.
Rachel Johnson interviewed Allegra Stratton on LBC. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The Prime Minister's COP26 spokeswoman has told Rachel Johnson on LBC that net zero will not happen "overnight" as she praised the success of the climate summit.

Speaking to Rachel on Sunday, Allegra Stratton hailed the climate agreement - which was finalised in Glasgow on Saturday - as a huge success, despite the backlash the pact has received.

When asked how net zero sits with the levelling up agenda, in terms of infrastructure, Ms Stratton said net zero is "not overnight".

"Particularly on railways, if you are getting people to decide that they won't use their cars as much as they did before, that's going to lower emissions," she said.

"In the future, as we move towards net zero, one of the things I say to people is that net zero is not overnight.

"So these are not decisions or changes to your lifestyle that we are going to be expecting people to do tomorrow, but if you are concerned about these issues, which lots of the opinion polling shows us people are, and you want to think what you can do in your own life, then there are a great many options."

Read more: PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal

Rachel asked of COP26: "Were there more delights than disappointments?"

The No 10 press secretary turned prime minister's climate spokeswoman said the team feels they have "delivered a shift".

"We think we've got more ambition from other countries, so we are seeing more net zero commitments - it was a third before [COP26] and now its 90% of the world's GDP covered by net zero," she explained.

She said COP26 delivered action - in particular on coal, cars, cash and trees - and acceleration, after Alok Sharma's team got the world to agree to come back next year.

"It was a really, really tough ask at the beginning of the summit," she said.

Latest News

See more Latest News

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'

PM refuses to apologise for Tory sleaze, admits he 'could've handled it better'
COP26 president Alok Sharma and Boris Johnson.

PM admits delight at climate pact is 'tinged with disappointment' after watered-down deal
Boris Johnson will hold a press conference at 5pm.

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press conference amid furious backlash to COP26 deal
Austria has imposed a new lockdown for only unvaccinated people

Austria imposes tough new Covid lockdown just for unvaccinated people
Liverpool Women's Hospital has been cordoned off after the explosion.

Three arrested in terror probe after fatal taxi explosion at Liverpool hospital
Ben Wallace has insisted Boris Johnson should not apologise for MPs' behaviour

Minister: 'Sleaze claims aren't specific to Tories - I've only known Labour MPs go to jail'
The sight of a fully vaccinated Santa appeared to draw anger online

'Boycott Tesco' calls after Xmas advert shows fully vaccinated Santa
Families gathered at the prison, which has been the scene of well over 100 deaths this year

Dozens killed in prison gang fight just weeks after it saw Ecuador's worst jail massacre
Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Call Keir | Watch live on Monday from 9am

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Tory sleaze: Boris Johnson 'thinks rules don't apply to him', Ed Miliband fumes

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

A furious Nick Ferrari reacted to the spokesperson

'Don't lecture me!' Nick Ferrari tears a strip off M25 eco mob protester

1 month ago

The Defence Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Some people won't get back' Defence Secretary chokes up over Afghanistan

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile