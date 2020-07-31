Rachel Johnson on Boris Johnson nominating Jo Johnson for a peerage

31 July 2020, 19:30

By Fiona Jones

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has nominated his brother Jo Johnson for a peerage - this is what their sister, LBC's Rachel Johnson, had to say about it.

Rachel Johnson hit back at critics such as Lord Newby who has been "whinging" that this move was "cronyism."

"You know what I say to you? I say I'm really proud of all my brothers," she said.

Rachel said Jo Johnson was MP of Orpington for eight years, has a "distinguished record of public service" and has a strong knowledge of the university sector, which has been greatly affected by the pandemic.

"He's just the man to help get [universities] back on track," she said.

"Congratulations, Jo!"

Listen to her monologue here.

