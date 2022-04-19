'Someone's got to stick up for him': Rachel Johnson defends Boris over Partygate scandal

19 April 2022, 01:00 | Updated: 19 April 2022, 01:06

By Emma Soteriou

Rachel Johnson has defended the Prime Minister over the Partygate scandal, following claims he "led celebrations" during a lockdown gathering.

It comes as the Prime Minister is set to address the Commons on Tuesday after having been fined for attending a gathering at No10 during the Covid pandemic.

Rachel said: "I saw him during the period and I do feel that someone's got to stick up for him.

"As far as I could tell, if it was the matron in a hospital's birthday and she went into the staff room and there were nurses offering her a cake, would she have said 'No, I can't come in because this would break Covid rules'?"

She added: "I know the optics are terrible but everybody is easily putting the worst interpretation on every single episode."

It came after Director of the Good Law Project Jo Maugham said: "Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

"These were laws that he had a hand in making himself.

"Nobody else gets the right to say when charged with a criminal offence 'Oh well, I didn't know it was a criminal offence therefore it doesn't matter' so why should the Prime Minister be any different?

"I remember when we all thought that our leaders of public life should be people who had the highest moral standards and now we're falling over ourselves to make implausible excuses for the Prime Minister.

"We should look up to him, not look down at him."

Read more: Boris 'braced for second partygate fine' as police continue probe of 12 events

Read more: Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

Rachel went on to offer a different perspective on the claims.

"Do you think there's a possibility that those within Downing Street - or within other Whitehall departments - during the period of the pandemic restrictions regarded themselves as being in a household bubble in that they only worked with those people, they only saw those people, they lived and worked inside one residence together and therefore they were like a extended household?

"Do you think this is partly why the Prime Minister came to the Commons and said 'I didn't break any rules' because, as far as he was concerned, he was in a work bubble with these people?"

"The Prime Minister made those restrictions," Mr Maugham said.

Mr Johnson is said to be 'braced to receive further fines for breaches of Covid laws' as the Met continues its probe of 12 events.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that Russia has refocused on the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Battle for Donbas begins: Zelenskyy warns of major offensive in eastern Ukraine
Priti Patel has hit back at the Archbishop of Canterbury.

Priti Patel hits back at Archbishop of Canterbury over Rwanda migrant plan
The footballer announced the news online

'You are our angel': Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo reveals death of baby boy
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting MoD police with knife
Holidaymakers are facing chaos as they try to return from their getaways

Holidaymakers face travel 'nightmare' as millions return from Easter getaways
Nicola Sturgeon won't face police sanctions for not wearing a mask.

Nicola Sturgeon won't face police action after mask 'error'

Police are hunting for this tipper truck

London: Officer injured as tipper truck rammed into police car during routine stop
Both Brits were shown on Russian TV

Brits captured in Mariupol's last stand ask to be swapped for politician on Russian TV
Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller
David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

David Lammy: It would seem Middle England is against the Rwanda asylum policy

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile