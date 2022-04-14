Nick Ferrari Says: Boris deserves another chance but it is no piece of cake

Nick believes Boris should get another chance. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Nick Ferrari

How many "parties" is too many parties?

The Prime Minister admits breaking the law at one event but he could have been on the guest list at as many as six other "gatherings" - some reports say it could even be 12.

The one nine minute "party" that has supposedly put the Prime Minister's job at risk amounted to nothing more than one untouched birthday cake, a plastic pot of salad, a dozen mini sausage rolls, a tub of chocolate biscuits, a pack of cheese puffs and four unopened cans of lager.

This is a world away from the bunga-bunga orgies so beloved of former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi.

And let's not forget it was to mark the birthday of a man who only weeks earlier had been in intensive care battling coronavirus himself.

Of course, Boris Johnson cannot be excused for the stupidity he has shown. He was breaking the laws in the very place where he was making them.

For those people that obeyed the rules and didn't get to spend crucial - in some cases final - hours with loved ones, their fury is very real and very understandable.

And Boris's repeated assurances to parliament that there was "nothing to see here" and all rules were adhered to was frankly ill-judged.

But a Johnson premiership is a rollercoaster.

It seems incredible that just one week ago Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy had been hailing him as the world leader who was toiling hardest to protect the beleaguered citizens of his country and would "go down in history" for his resolve.

One minute he is trying to form a coalition to take on a crazed despot who is pushing the world towards a Third World War - only this time with full nuclear capability.

The next he is promising that he didn't actually take a bite of a sausage roll.

And the cost of living crisis won't go away. Rising inflation and a surge in energy costs will only add to the pain of the families already on struggle street.

And let's file under "an idea" the perplexing plan to send migrants halfway round the world to Rwanda.

Johnson deserves another chance to define his premiership in the time he has left.

But he has to steer clear of any more stupid, self-inflicted errors and much like notorious "party," it will be no piece of cake.