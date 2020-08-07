Exclusive

Watch in full: Donald Trump's niece Mary's tell-all interview with LBC

By EJ Ward

Donald Trump's niece has exclusively LBC she thinks her uncle is cheating in the upcoming US Presidential election

Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump has published the memoir which led her to become one of the fastest-selling authors of all time when Too Much and Never Enough.

Now she has spoken to LBC giving her informed opinion and she has even said by undermining people's confidence in the legitimacy of the election President Trump is "actively cheating."

The book is about the Trumps who come across as a very unique family and sold nearly one million copies on its first day.

The book says it is a "revelatory, authoritative portrait of Donald J. Trump and the toxic family that made him, Mary L. Trump, a trained clinical psychologist and Donald’s only niece, shines a bright light on the dark history of their family in order to explain how her uncle became the man who now threatens the world’s health, economic security and social fabric."

She explained to LBC's Rachel Johnson just why she felt the need to write the book, and how she revealed to the world that she felt like she needed to help inform the world about her family's true background.

Donald Trump's niece published a tell-all book about the dysfunctional Trump family. Picture: Shutterstock/PA

During a wide-ranging and informative interview the Trump family insider revealed her fears over the upcoming presidential election.

"If it's a big enough loss, Donald will be so narcissistically injured," Mary said revealing how she thought her uncle would deal with losing the election to Joe Biden.

She also told LBC her concerns over how her uncle's administration had dealt with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: 'Donald was getting away with everything', Trump's niece speaks out

Mary said she was sure Rachel could relate to her feelings seeing her uncle succeed as President.

Going in-depth into her family background Mary revealed to LBC some family secrets.

Members of the Trump family filed lawsuits in an attempt to permanently block publication of their niece’s tell-all book about the wealthy family.

Mary said she would never get used to turning on the radio or TV and hearing the words "President Trump" but she said the feeling was not as bad as it used to be.

The interview even touched on Donald Trump's relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell, and billionaire paedophile Jeffery Epstein.

Watch the whole interesting and informative interview in the video at the top of the page.