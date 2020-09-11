Watch in full: Rachel Johnson interviews Caitlin Moran

11 September 2020, 18:27

By Maddie Goodfellow

Caitlin Moran has spoken to LBC's Rachel Johnson about her new book, "More than a Woman" and the role of women in society and the economy.

The feminist legend and author of ground-breaking "How to Be A Woman" has told Rachel Johnson that it is more important than ever for middle aged women to "take up their space" as she releases her new book.

She said she decided to write her book, a hilarious and informative take on a day in the life of a middle aged woman, has become "increasingly aware" that no one writes about middle aged women", despite them "holding the fabric of society together".

The two also discussed women's role in society and the reframing of this during lockdown.

Watch the whole interesting and informative interview in the video at the top of the page.

