Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

8 January 2023, 20:39

By Ellen Morgan

If you’ve seen their adverts on the tube or billboards in Westminster, it’s clear what Generation Vegan are asking for: they’re challenging Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month. In exchange for changing his diet, they’ll give him £1million to donate to charity.

Head Executive of Generation Vegan, Naomi Hallum, told Rachel Johnson why they’re trying to get the PM to try a vegan diet. “It’s important to hold our world leaders accountable for the promises they’re making,” she explained.

In addition to their adverts around London, she said Generation Vegan have sent a letter to Downing Street and that she thought Rishi Sunak was aware of the money that would be donated to a charity.

When asked by Rachel Johnson how many world leaders are vegan, Naomi Hallum replied that “there’s a few that are vegetarian and have made promises to cut down on meat and dairy for the sake of the planet.”

READ MORE: Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people

Rachel then asked what difference could be made if a large number of people went vegan for a month. Naomi said the difference would be “huge,” and mentioned that our current diet is responsible for 16.5% of all our greenhouse gas emissions.

She also said that 1.1 billion land animals are killed every year and over 6 billion sea animals are killed every year.

“These are not food products that we need, it’s just the food that we enjoy,” Naomi pointed out.

Rachel said that she’d be surprised if the Prime Minister didn’t accept the offer, calling it a “win-win” and that Rishi Sunak has already said that he likes Mexican Coca-Cola, which he could just live off for a month as it contains no animal products.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prince Harry conducted the interview with ITV's Tom Bradby

Prince Harry said "certain" royals choose to "get in bed with the devil"

MPs took home more than £17 million

MPs earn £17.1 million in addition to £84,000 salary - with Tories taking home extra £15.2 million alone
Plastic forks will be banned

Plastic cutlery, plates and balloon sticks will be banned in England under new green laws

Sunak refused to say whether he sees a private GP

Struggling NHS trusts urge patients to use "quick and easy" private hospitals amid record wait times
Charles smiled as he went to church while William is unlikely to hit back at Harry

William 'is burning but won't retaliate' as King Charles pictured smiling in midst of Harry's bombshells
Rishi Sunak has refused to say if he has a private GP

'Not really relevant': Sunak refuses to say if he uses private GP as NHS embroiled in crisis
Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly been forced to call time on a restaurant on his farm

Jeremy Clarkson forced to shut restaurant on Diddly Squat farm after locals grumble about 'theme park'
Harry says he ate Nando's chicken and took laughing gas during Archie's birth

Prince Harry ate Nando's chicken and took laughing gas as Meghan gave birth to Archie

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

6 days ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

6 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile