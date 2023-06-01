Banning visas for the dependents of international students is 'mental', exclaims Sangita Myska caller

1 June 2023, 15:53 | Updated: 1 June 2023, 15:59

'What's the problem with bringing Auntie Flo over?' says this bemused Sangita Myska caller

By Abbie Reynolds

As university vice-chancellors dub the funding system for higher education as "broken", this caller says it is self-destructive to ban visas for the dependants of international students.

Simon in Hull, was audibly exasperated by the government's plans to ban visas for the dependents of international students as he discussed with Sangita Myska the current higher education model.

International students are to be prevented from bringing family members to the UK while they study here as part of the government's major tightening on migration measures.

The caller told Sangita that he previously worked at Cambridge University and saw people from around the world "queuing up and paying good money to get a Cambridge degree".

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak admits net migration figures remain 'too high' as numbers soar to record level of 606,000

He exclaimed: "I think to discourage these people is absolutely cutting our own throats!"

"It's mental to say 'Oh no no we don't want all those guys coming over here and having a university education'.

"We don't dig coal, we don't make steel, the only thing we've got that really makes us prestigious on a global scale is our university education," he claimed.

University vice-chancellors have warned the current higher education funding system is "broken" and have called for the government to review tuition fees.

Simon went on: "I mean gee-whizz if you are studying for an MBA at Cambridge Univesity - I've seen it first hand... those kids work hard!"

He asked: "If they need Auntie Flo to come over with them and make sure they have clean socks in the morning or that there's a hot meal ready for them when they come home at night - you know what's the problem with Auntie Flo?"

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

'We need immigration', James O'Brien says

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carr Mill Dam in Merseyside is the site of the ongoing incident

Large emergency response at Merseyside dam over fears for teen girl's safety

Salford council has been criticised for taking the knee

'Drop the virtue signalling and get back to work': Labour council faces backlash from Salford residents after 'taking the knee'
Jonny Bairstow posted a picture of the eco-zealots who were blocking his way into Lord's ahead of the beginning of England's Test season

Just Stop Oil delay England's return to Test cricket action - by blocking team vehicles on way to Ireland match
Jose Mourinho threw a temper tantrum at referee Anthony Taylor following his Roma's defeat against Sevilla in the Europa League final last night.

Jose Mourinho waits in car park to accost referee he called a 'f*****g disgrace' after Europa League final loss
Police have launched a manhunt after a woman was attacked with a boiling liquid in London

Woman had boiling ‘liquid’ thrown over her in random attack in London as police launch manhunt
The car launched 120ft in the air

Shocking moment driver hits tow truck ramp at full speed, launches 120ft in the air and crashes into another car
Police have urged people not to share footage of medics treating the victims on social media

Sick onlookers filmed medics as they tried to revive Bournemouth victims - as police urge people not to share footage
A doctor praised the 'teenage' lifeguards

Doctor praises efforts of teenage lifeguards who were first to respond to Bournemouth beach tragedy
Lawyer Tessa Laws told Nick Ferrari new regulations to ban e-scooters on trains are 'ridiculous'.

Lawyer slams 'ridiculous' new legislation banning e-scooters on trains

James O'Brien

James O'Brien scrutinises deliberate 'dehumanisation' in immigration rhetoric

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

5 months ago

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile