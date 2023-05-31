Sangita Myska isn't 'surprised' by threat of civil servant strike action, given 'unworkable' and 'unlawful' policies

Sangita Myska says it's 'no surprise' that civil servants are threatening strike action

By Alice Bourne

Sangita Myska thinks civil servants are threatening to strike “not because they are attempting to thwart the will of the people” but actually “because the policies they are being told to implement are unworkable, unrealistic, and unlawful.”

Following the news that civil servants at the Home Office are threatening strikes over the Government’s controversial Rwanda migrant plan, Sangita opened her show by telling LBC listeners: “What I believe has happened of late is this: we may well be in the dying days of a Conservative government.”

The Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) which represents workers at the Home Office and Border Force, has said 'demoralised' staff face being forced to break the law - and they may well explore industrial action.

Sangita elaborated: “Post-Brexit that party lurched to the right with a bunch of politicians who have become ever more extreme in their ideas, not least wanting to launch coup after coup after coup to ensure that they themselves as individuals become the leader of the Tory party and therefore prime minister.”

Evidencing this point, Sangita posited the cases of Liz Truss and Suella Braverman: “You’ll remember Liz Truss studiously avoided impartial advice and scrutiny of her economic ideas and that nearly crashed our economy.

"Suella Braverman whose dream it is to see flights take off to Rwanda, knows full well that her illegal migration bill breaches international law but she’s putting it through anyway.”

She continued, stating: “It is no surprise that some civil servants, many of whom are quite brilliant, might look at our genius leadership and think, no!

“Not because they are attempting to thwart the will of the people but because the policies they are being told to implement are unworkable, unrealistic, and unlawful.”