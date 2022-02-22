Steve Allen Charity Podcast for Global's Make Some Noise

22 February 2022, 06:31

The LBC Presenter took to the stage
The LBC Presenter took to the stage. Picture: LBC

Iconic, multi-award-winning Steve Allen took to the stage for one night only to reveal the stories he cannot tell on-air, all in aid of Global’s charity Make Some Noise.

As one of the nation’s best-loved broadcasters who captivates the country every weekday morning, it was no wonder this hilarious event was entirely sold out.

Don’t miss out – tune in to hear his legendary chat and quick wit.

Download or listen now!

Just text STEVE to 84850.

A voluntary £3 donation will go to LBC’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

You will be sent a link to Global Player to download or stream the one-off podcast.

Your £3 donation will make a huge difference to help improve the lives of disadvantaged people across the UK.

Texts cost your standard network rate, plus once you've texted we'll do the bit that raises money for all those good causes and automatically take a one-off donation of £3, unless you text CANCEL as instructed in the first text message we send you.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. 18 and over only. Standard network charges may apply.

The podcast is only available via Global Player.

You must be 18 or over. UK mobile-only.

Full Terms And Conditions Here.

For overseas listeners, you won’t be able to receive the podcast via text. However, you buy the podcast here.

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

The Best Of Steve Allen

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Chinese Takeaway: Hilarious Story

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Rip-Roaring Top Gear Rant

Derren Brown LBC

Steve Allen In Conversation With Derren Brown

Steve Allen on Radio X

When Steve Allen Met Chris Moyles

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Moving Tribute To Mum's Cancer Fight

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Russian Emergencies Ministry officer carries a child as people evacuated from Donbass arrive at a railway station.

Boris pledges 'barrage of sanctions' on Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine
Brits look set to be given a big Easter holiday boost

Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests
Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'
Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, Jack Bristow, 23, Stephen Matthews, 68

Heart breaking tributes paid to three people killed in Storm Eunice
Chris Whitty has recommended people continue to isolate if they have coronavirus

Chris Whitty says people with Covid-19 should still self-isolate
Russia's President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said

Russia orders troops into Ukraine on 'peacekeeping mission' as West reacts with sanctions
A 61-year-old woman’s remains were discovered almost three years after hear death

Woman lay dead in her London flat for nearly three years before her body was found
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country,' says Peter Hitchens
Boris Johnson has announced the end of remaining Covid restrictions

Analysis: 'Freedom Day' announcement means the government believes Covid is over