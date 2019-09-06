What's The Latest With Brexit? Hear Theo Usherwood's Entertaining Update With Steve Allen

6 September 2019, 10:18 | Updated: 6 September 2019, 10:20

Theo Usherwood's entertaining round-up of the latest in politics is the perfect way to get up to speed with what's happening on Brexit.

From Jo Johnson's shock resignation to Labour's attempt to push back the date of a General Election and Boris Johnson's tricky press conference in front of a fainting police officer, Theo explained everything that went on yesterday.

And as only Steve Allen can do, they did it by discussing visits to the Queen, the film War Games and the X Factor.

It's the most enjoyable way to get up to date with the latest on Brexit.

Listen to the full round-up at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Steve Allen

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Chinese Takeaway: Hilarious Story

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Rip-Roaring Top Gear Rant

Derren Brown LBC

Steve Allen In Conversation With Derren Brown

Steve Allen on Radio X

When Steve Allen Met Chris Moyles

Steve Allen

Steve Allen's Moving Tribute To Mum's Cancer Fight

LBC Latest

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Caller's Brexit Analogy Falls Very Flat As He Says EU Won't Let Us Leave
The political journalist gave a damning assessment of Boris Johnson

Boris Isn't Up To Being Prime Minister, Peter Oborne's Brutal Assessment
Alan Johnson backed the campaign Time For Tasers

It Is Time For Tasers, Says Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson

'He threw a bottle in disgust': The day I got under Robert Mugabe's skin