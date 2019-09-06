What's The Latest With Brexit? Hear Theo Usherwood's Entertaining Update With Steve Allen

Theo Usherwood's entertaining round-up of the latest in politics is the perfect way to get up to speed with what's happening on Brexit.

From Jo Johnson's shock resignation to Labour's attempt to push back the date of a General Election and Boris Johnson's tricky press conference in front of a fainting police officer, Theo explained everything that went on yesterday.

And as only Steve Allen can do, they did it by discussing visits to the Queen, the film War Games and the X Factor.

It's the most enjoyable way to get up to date with the latest on Brexit.

Listen to the full round-up at the top of the page.