Boris Johnson to be grilled by LBC listeners: Watch live from 9am

29 November 2019, 06:50 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 06:56

Boris Johnson is coming into the LBC studio to take questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The Prime Minister will join Nick Ferrari from 9am on Friday to answer any question you want to ask him.

This is your chance to ask Mr Johnson whatever you want, whether it's about Brexit, why he didn't appear at the climate change debate, anti-Muslim concerns in the Conservative Party or anything else.

Hear Boris Johnson live on LBC from 9am today on Digital Radio, GlobalPlayer or say "Play LBC" to your smartspeaker.

Or you can watch the Boris Johnson phone-in live at the top of this page.

