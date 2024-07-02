Boris Johnson makes surprise appearance at Tory campaign event - as he calls for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'

Boris Johnson appears at a Conservative campaign event. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson has made a surprise appearance at a Conservative campaign event in London - as he called for voters to stop 'Starmergeddon'.

The former PM was greeted by cheers, claps, whistles and chants of "Boris, Boris, Boris" as he made his way on stage.

In an immediate jibe at the Labour leader, he thanked attendees for "coming so late, way past Keir Starmer's bed time".

"When Rishi asked me to come and help of course I couldn't say no," he said.

"We're all here because we love our country."

Boris Johnson speaks at Tory rally

Mr Johnson told the audience a Labour government would increase taxes and would not stand up to Vladimir Putin.

"They will scrap the Rwanda plan," he said before describing Labour MPs as "Kremlin crawlers".

Mr Johnson also criticised Sir Keir Starmer for not being able to explain "the difference between a man and a woman".

"He sits there with his mouth open like a stunned mullet," he said.

Iain Dale reacts to Boris Johnson's surprise campaign speech

