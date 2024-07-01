'It's not over till it's over!' Sunak seizes on England's win to insist there is still hope for Tories

1 July 2024, 11:05 | Updated: 1 July 2024, 11:16

Rishi Sunak seized on England's comeback win to insist there is still hope for the Tories
Rishi Sunak seized on England's comeback win to insist there is still hope for the Tories. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

Rishi Sunak seized on England scraping through the group stage of Euro 2024 with a wonder-goal in the 95th minute saying ‘it’s not over until it’s over’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

With 72 hours until election day, Mr Sunak posted a picture of himself celebrating after England’s 11th hour Euro victory last night that put the team into the knockout stage.

The PM issued a rallying cry in a last-ditch push despite opinion polls putting the Labour Party 20 percentage points ahead throughout the campaign.

On the weekend Mr Sunak said he thought he would still be PM on Friday: “Yes. I’m fighting very hard and I think people are waking up to the real danger of what a Labour government means,” he said.

Even more dire polling earlier in June had Rishi Sunak forecast to be the first sitting prime minister ever to lose their seat at a general election.

A poll by the Telegraph showed the Tories were on track to have just 53 seats, with around three-quarters of the Cabinet voted out.

The poll forecast Labour to have 516 seats and an estimated House of Commons majority of 382 – double that won by Sir Tony Blair in 1997.

As the election day drew closer, Mr Sunak issued warnings about Putin, made digs at Nigel Farage’s Reform UK and meanwhile Home Secretary James Cleverly voiced alarm that Labour would try and rig the voting system to try to keep themselves in power.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Home Secretary James Cleverly | 01/07/24

Photo ID at elections was brought in under Rishi Sunak, a move that the UK elections watchdog said would be a ‘barrier’ and would make it harder for  ‘disabled people, unemployed people and some other groups’ to vote.

The PM's post comes as the Home Secretary claimed Labour plans to "change democracy" to make sure they are "permanently in government".

The Tories have changed their electoral strategy in recent weeks to warn about a Labour "supermajority", with some accusing the party of prematurely conceding defeat.

It comes as the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, prepares to warn in a speech today about what he calls the dangers of an "unchecked" Labour government, The Times reports.

Asked by Nick Ferrari if the Tories had conceded defeat, Mr Cleverly said: “We’re still fighting for every vote.

“But look, Nick, we see the opinion polls. It would be ridiculous for us to not warn about the implications of a Labour victory.”

Read More: Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

Read More: 'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land

Mr Cleverly went on to say that a Labour victory is not an inevitability but issued a warning about Labour's plans to extend votes to 16-year-olds.

He continued: “We also recognise that the Labour Party have said publicly that they’re going to pack out the House of Lords, they’re going to give votes at 16, they’re probably going to give votes to foreign nationals, probably going to give votes to people in prison.

“They want to permanently change the way our democracy works and make sure they have a permanent Labour government.

“I have no doubt that if the voters of this country return a Labour government, the regret is going to set in really quickly.”

Labour have confirmed they have no plans to extend the vote to prisoners and there is no policy to extend votes to foreign nationals.

However, Sir Keir Starmer previously said on LBC that it "feels wrong" to not allow people who live and work in the UK to vote.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The parties have starting their final week of campaigning

Tories to be ‘all but wiped out’ in London, new dire polling suggests, as election campaigns reach climax

A one-year-old baby has died at a home in Middleton, Greater Manchester.

Baby dies after being found ‘not breathing’ at Greater Manchester home - as police launch investigation

The suspect filmed themselves from behind the camera pulling off different women's headscarves.

Shocking moment attacker pulls headscarves off Muslim women walking through London

Brits can expect another heatwave in the middle of July

Exact date temperatures to hit 27C in second summer heatwave as temperatures drop

Louis Tomlinson was hailed as a 'god' after he brought in a TV so festival-goers could watch the England Euro 2024 game.

Louis Tomlinson hailed a hero after buying a TV and generator from Argos so Glasto crowd could watch the football

Police at the scene on Crosby beach searching for the missing boy

Schoolboy, 14, goes missing after being separated from friends while swimming in River Mersey

An ex-Met officer has said 'things just don't add up' in the case of missing Jay Slater.

Jay Slater might not be ‘missing’ and police need to keep investigating - after search called off

James Cleverly

Labour planning to ‘change democracy to permanently keep themselves in power’, James Cleverly claims

Biden headed to Camp David with his family over the weekend

Democrats creating ‘dignified path for Biden exit’ as US President’s family gather ‘to discuss his future’

Live
Independent Parliamentary candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, addresses supporters at a rally in King's Cross.

General Election LIVE: Leader of the Lib Dems Sir Ed Davey tells voters to 'take the plunge' as he bungee jumps

Beryl is now the earliest category 4 Atlantic hurricane on record

‘Extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl approaching southeast Caribbean as people urged to take shelter

Marine Le Pen's far-right party has surged ahead in the first round of the French elections

Shops boarded up and barricades burned as protests erupt after far-right National Rally surges ahead in French elections

William last week flew out to Germany to watch England's 1-1 draw with Denmark

Prince William congratulates England for reaching Euro 2024 quarter final after "emotional rollercoaster" comeback

Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally party has taken a strong lead in the first round of voting

Marine Le Pen declares far-right party 'almost wiped out' Emmanuel Macron after leading first set of French elections

The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Jay Slater's family vow to carry on looking for missing teenager after police call off search in Tenerife

Marine Le Pen’s far right National Rally is leading the first round of snap legislative elections taking place in France

Marine Le Pen's far right National Rally lead first round of French elections, exit polls show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Late goals from Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane saw England come from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1

England through to Euro 2024 quarter-finals after late Bellingham and Kane goals turn game around against Slovakia
Herms Niel, who composed Erika, conducting the marching band of the Reich Labour Service at a rally ground

Jewish society slams 'utterly abhorrent' video showing Warwick University Conservative society singing along to 'Nazi song'
A 13-year-old boy carrying a replica handgun has been shot dead by New York State Police

Boy, 13, holding replica handgun shot dead by New York police, authorities say

A Reform UK candidate has disowned the party and has instead endorsed the local Conservative candidate

'Disillusioned' Reform UK candidate disowns party following racism row and endorses Tories instead
Oliver Dowden has criticised Banksy's latest stunt at Glastonbury

Oliver Dowden lambasts Banksy's inflatable migrant boat at Glastonbury as 'pretty sad'

Former Mother of the House Harriet Harman has called for a more "rebellious" generation of women MPs

Harriet Harman wants new generation of female MPs to be 'rebellious' and 'put women first'

Wandsworth is a category B men's prison in south west London

Woman charged after prison officer filmed having sex with inmate in cell in Wandsworth prison
The search for the missing 19-year-old has now ended

Police call off search in Tenerife for missing teenager Jay Slater but confirm investigation remains open
Tim Bonner, CEO of the Countryside Alliance, has surprisingly backed Labour's proposed review of greenbelt land

'Green belt shouldn't be sacrosanct' Countryside Alliance supports new Labour review of land
Rishi Sunak made the stark warning just days before the country goes to the polls

Rishi Sunak claims Labour would cause 'irreversible damage within first 100 days' in Downing Street

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne has left hospital where she was being treated for minor head injuries and concussion

Princess Anne leaves hospital following concussion treatment after being injured by horse

Officials are reportedly 'hopeful' Kate will attend Wimbledon this year.

Officials ‘hopeful’ Princess Kate will attend Wimbledon after lifting nation with appearance at Trooping the Colour
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit