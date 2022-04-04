Call The Cabinet with Jacob Rees-Mogg | Watch Live 9am

Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
4 April 2022, 06:57
Brexit Opportunities Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg takes your calls from 9am today.
The latest edition of Call The Cabinet sees Minister Jacob Rees-Mogg take your calls live with Nick Ferrari.
Mr Rees-Moggs is held to account by LBC listeners in Call The Cabinet, where other government ministers have answered LBC listeners' questions in the past.
A different senior member of the government will regularly go head-to-head with LBC’s listeners on the big issues that matter to them, with no topic off-limits.
